NMG Foundation, library agency sign MoU

The Nation Media Foundation, a subsidiary of the Nation Media Group, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Kenya National Library (KNLS) to further its goal of informing and educating Kenyans.

The Nation Media Foundation, established as the social arm of the Nation Media Group, will direct the Group's efforts to make a positive impact on society. The company has recognised the importance of information and education as key pillars in achieving this goal.

At the signing ceremony, Nation Media Group Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama described the collaboration as the company's first initiative of the year, adding that it will address five critical areas—education and literacy, environment, climate change, health, and community development.

“The issue of education and literacy is a major challenge in this country. Statistics show that although many people have received formal education, their literacy skills are inadequate.

“Data shows that only 43 per cent of Kenyans can read and write, although around 82 per cent have attended school. This means that 57 per cent of the population lacks this essential skill. Therefore, the establishment of a satellite library in Kajiado County would significantly improve literacy levels in the area," said Mr Gitagama.

He also noted that the foundation has set an ambitious target of reaching five million students in all counties within five years.

“This is a significant undertaking, but with our new collaboration, we are confident that we will achieve our goal.

“In the partnership, we are willing to use the resources we have to ensure libraries are set up in these containers and equipped with both physical and virtual materials because the world is going virtual, to give access to many students,” said Mr Gitagama.

Game-changer

“One thing that makes a difference is that when you have an educated population in the community, the level of interaction is completely different.

“When you talk to an educated person, they are completely different, so we hope this will contribute positively to the development of this country.”

KNLS Chief Executive Officer Charles Nzivo said they have established libraries in 33 counties, including 64 branch libraries, and are in the process of setting up another. Fourteen counties are still without libraries.