NMG donates textbooks to Kisumu's Kigoche Primary School

Nation Media Group (NMG) yesterday donated textbooks to pupils at Kigoche Primary School, Kisumu.

Led by Western Regional Editor Justus Wanga, the staff also motivated the 313 pupils. Mr Wanga said NMG will continue engaging the school from time to time to keep track of its progress. "This is not the end of our journey, we will be back to review the progress you shall have made by the end of the year."

Also donated were supplementary books for Grade One to Grade Eight. NMG will also supply the school with 30 copies of the Taifa Leo newspaper daily until the end of the term.

Mr Wanga urged the pupils to take an interest in various sections of the newspaper to improve on their grammar and language skills. "This is also a chance for the pupils to take part in various creative writing competitions; we will be recognising the best students."

NMG Corporate Affairs Manager Kinya Gitonga, who was also present during the event, said the donation was in line with the company's affairs of educating, informing and entertaining.

"We are calling on teachers and learners to take good care of the books by covering them.”

Headteacher Jeremiah Kawuor said the school, founded in 1954, has been recording poor performance due to shortage of books, among other challenges.

"Today, we are feeling privileged to have hosted you as our guests, we will make good use of the books," said Mr Kawuor.

Meanwhile, St Paul’s University and World Vision Kenya have signed a five-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate in strategic areas of mutual interest. The MoU was signed by Vice Chancellor James Kombo and acting national director for World Vision Kenya James Angawa Anditi, with Public Service CS Margaret Kobia giving the keynote address.