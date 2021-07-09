NMG, Coast counties partner to showcase development projects

Nation Media Group (NMG) will partner with Mombasa and Kwale counties to showcase development projects in the two counties.

In Mombasa, NMG and the county government agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that will see the Daily Nation amplify the county’s projects.

The partnership was agreed during a meeting between NMG’s CEO Stephen Gitagama and officials of the county government led by deputy governor William Kingi in Nyali.

The meeting came ahead of the Nation Classic Golf Tournament, which starts Saturday.

NMG CEO Stephen Gitagama pays a courtesy call on Governor Mvurya

Praise for Mombasa

Mr Gitagama lauded Mombasa County for its development efforts and promised to help it increase its visibility through the various NMG’s platforms that include print, TV and online.

“As a media house, we work to transform the society positively, and we believe using our platforms, we will achieve that objective,” said Mr Gitagama.

He further commended the county for its efforts in the fight against Covid-19, making the city retain its position as a tourist destination.

Mr Kingi said the county had invested in its flagship projects, including the Dongo Kundu special economic zones, improvement of health, education, environment sports and ease of doing business.

NMG and the county government agreed to make plans to host an SMEs conference that will have participants drawn from across the Coast region.

The business partnership will enable Governor Hassan Joho share his achievements over the last 10 years.

NMG also pledged to support young talent, including by providing jerseys and gloves for a team of 15 young golfers in Mombasa.

Nation Media Group CEO Stephen Gitagama with Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya and other officials during a tour at the newly constructed Kwale Stadium on July 9, 2021. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

Kongowea market

At the same time, more than 50 traders at Kongowea market received shades and umbrellas distributed by NMG as part of the company's corporate social responsibility programme.

Kongowea is the largest fresh produce market in the coast region.

Mr Gitagama noted that the market has transformed significantly over the years.

"This should be a benchmark to other counties led by Nairobi, " the CEO said, adding that Mombasa’s partnership with NMG will ensure such developments are amplified.

DG Kingi said the county worked hard to ensure the modernisation of Kongowea, one of the oldest markets in the region.

Mombasa’s Trade chief officer Asha Abdi said that with the partnership with NMG, the devolved unit aims to improve businesses and the lives of traders who operate at Kongowea market.

Kwale tour

In Kwale County, Mr Gitagama met Governor Salim Mvurya in his office and toured successful projects done by the county government.

They include the Kombani Methadone and Rehabilitation Centre, Kombani Wholesale Market, Kwale Municipality and the Kwale Stadium.

He pledged to support the Kwale governor in showcasing the projects.

Successful projects achieved by Mr Mvurya include education scholarships through the Elimu ni Sasa Project, setting up of learning infrastructure and increasing vocational training institutions.

Mr Mvurya lauded NMG for propelling the devolution agenda through the Nation Leadership Forum.