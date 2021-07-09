NMG, Coast counties partner to showcase development projects

Kongowea market

Mombasa Deputy Governor William Kingi and Nation Media Group CEO Stephen Gitagama hand umbrellas and other business materials to traders at Kongowea market on July 9, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Siago Cece

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In Mombasa, NMG and the county government agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that will see the Daily Nation amplify the county’s projects.

Nation Media Group (NMG) will partner with Mombasa and Kwale counties to showcase development projects in the two counties.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. One dead, 9 admitted after taking poisonous alcohol

  2. Police cancel UDA, Jubilee rallies in Kiambu

  3. Rising cooking gas prices 'a threat to forest cover'

  4. Kisumu deputy clerk, HR manager die in hospital

  5. Boy in Tharaka Nithi dies after eating honey

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.