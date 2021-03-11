Six NMG brands, products nominated for global awards

Nation.Africa paywall

NMG chairman Wilfred Kiboro (centre), CEO Stephen Gitagama (left) and Editorial Director Mutuma Mathiu during the launch of Nation.Africa paywall at Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club on February 08, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The biggest media house in East and Central Africa continues with its transformation from a legacy media house to a 21st century digital content company.
  • NMG is changing its business model from an advertiser-revenue-funded operation to a digital subscriptions company.

Six Nation Media Group (NMG) brands and products have been nominated for global awards— just a month after the design of its digital flagship brand, Nation.Africa, was picked as a finalist at the world-renowned International Forum (iF) Design Award 2021.

