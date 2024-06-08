Nine die in Naivasha road accident

At least nine people have died after a trailer rammed into the matatu they were travelling in at the VIP area, Maai mahiu, in Naivasha sub-county on Saturday evening.

According to Naivasha sub-county police Commander, Stephen Kirui, the lorry which was coming from Nairobi heading towards Narok direction lost control hitting the matatu which was also heading in the same direction.

He said that the matatu was ferrying passengers from Nairobi when it was hit from behind and rolled, hitting another vehicle.

According to Mr Kirui, out of the fatalities, those who died included five female adults, three male adults and a juvenile.

“We have had a terrible accident, which has claimed nine lives, those who were in one of the vehicles involved in the accident sustained slight injuries," said the police boss.

The eight people who sustained injuries were rushed to Oakland Hospital while the bodies were moved to Ume private mortuary.