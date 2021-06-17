NHIF must pay Meridian Sh130m, High Court rules

Meridian Medical Centre

A Meridian Medical Centre branch in Nyeri on June 6, 2012. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Health insurer NHIF has been ordered to pay Meridian Medical Centre Sh130 million that it failed to pay after terminating an outpatient service contract nine years ago.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kirubi was behind my alliance with Sonko, Igathe reveals

  2. Raila: How Kirubi convinced me to meet Kibaki

  3. Pay row: Civil servants threaten to down tools

  4. Wetangula: How my call to Meles Zenawi helped Kirubi in Ethiopia

  5. Musyoka: Kirubi made me Kenya's vice president

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.