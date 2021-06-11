Richard Kerich
Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

NHIF bosses have case to answer over Sh117m clinic deal

sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Dr Kerich, Mr Chacha and Mr Chingi are also accused of abuse of office, failing to comply with procurement laws and conferring a benefit of Sh43 million to Meridian.

Former National Hospital Insurance Fund boss Richard Kerich and four others have a case to answer over a Sh117 million deal with Meridian Medical Centre Ltd to provide medical services to civil services and the disciplined forces.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Muturi, Haji wade into Judiciary row

  2. South Africa expels Malawi diplomats

  3. PRIME Raila and Kalonzo 'to revive Nasa'

  4. Uhuru allies meet to chart course ahead of 2022 polls

  5. Ruto spared as Raila's budget cut

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.