NHIF heist whistleblower records statement as probe begins

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has begun investigating the fraudulent payments and siphoning of National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) resources through collusion with some privately owned hospitals.

This is after the whistleblower of the scandal that was exposed by NTV in June, recorded his statement at the DCI Headquarters on Wednesday regarding the same.

The exposé revealed how some rogue private health facilities took advantage of the elderly to siphon millions from the NHIF, and led to the suspension of several senior staff of the National Health Insurer.

Mr Salesio Thuranira, the whistleblower, was on Wednesday summoned by the Directorate's Economic Crimes Unit to record a statement at the headquarters. The process lasted six hours beginning 10am and ending minutes past 4pm.

Speaking shortly after leaving the interrogation room, Mr Thuranira pledged his full support in the efforts to bring to book all found culpable in the NHIF heist.

“I am grateful on how they have handled me, they are very humane and I thank the DCI because from what I have seen. I know our people will get justice and I am ready to cooperate in any way they need my assistance,” he said.

His only condition to the State is that his security be guaranteed as investigations into the theft of NHIF’s coffers continue.

The commencement of the investigation comes days after the Ministry of Health directed the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) and the Pharmacy and Poisons Board to also commence investigations into the scandal and give the ministry an interim report within 48 hours.

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha, had earlier ordered a comprehensive lifestyle audit to be conducted on NHIF staff to ensure transparency and accountability within the organization.

In June, KMPDC suspended all eight medical facilities identified by the CS as having allegedly been involved in the Scandal.

The move has since been protested by the Kenya Association of Private Hospitals. In a statement, the Association says and I quote