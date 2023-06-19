NHIF Heist: Health CS Nakhumicha suspends branch managers in affected areas

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has suspended National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) branch managers in certain areas a day after the Nation exposed how rogue hospitals stole millions of shillings through suspect medical camps targeting elderly patients.

“I hereby direct that all NHIF branch managers in the affected areas be immediately suspended pending investigations. Facilities suspected of such dealings must not continue to siphon resources from patients and government,” said Ms Nakhumicha.

To speed up the investigation process, Ms Nakhumicha directed the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) and the Pharmacy and Poisons Board to commence investigations into the scandal and give the ministry an interim report within 48 hours.

The facilities to be investigated include Jekim Medical Centre in Meru, St Peter’s Orthopaedic and Surgical Hospital in Kiambu, Afya Bora Hospital in Kirinyaga, Joy Nursing and Maternity Hospital in Nairobi, Afya Bora Hospital Annex in Kirinyaga, Jekim Hospital in Meru, Berut Pharmacy and Medical Centre and Amal Hospital Limited.

“With immediate effect, these facilities have been instructed to transfer their in-patients and evacuate the premises,” she said.

This move, according to Ms Nakhumicha, will facilitate KMPDC’s inspection process.

“Our teams will enforce the directives for closure should they inspect and find them culpable and they will remain closed until investigations are concluded,” she said.

The Health CS added that a comprehensive lifestyle audit will be conducted on NHIF staff to ensure transparency and accountability within the organisation. The audit is expected to begin this month.

Ms Nakhumicha called on whistleblowers to provide detailed information on the cartels involved in the alleged corrupt practices at NHIF.

“The NHIF board has been instructed to submit a preliminary report within 48 hours, while the standards and regulations department of the ministry will take immediate action and submit a report,” she said.

In addition, the CS has asked the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to work with the NHIF to conduct a full investigation into the matter. The investigation is expected to be completed within seven days.