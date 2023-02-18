New sheriff in town! Blogger lands multimillion-shilling deal

Fortunes of a popular blogger have changed for the better after taking over a lucrative contract from a businessman who has fallen out of favour with the new administration. The businessman won the contract during the Mwai Kibaki era and retained it through the Uhuru Kenyatta administration. The blogger played a crucial role in the election of the Kenya Kwanza government. Our mole tells us that the man is now quite comfortable and “actually does not need a government appointment contrary to what most of you think”. What is the title of Michela Wrong’s famous book on Kenya? Never mind.

‘Small money’ from honcho upsets MPs

Politicians from an opposition outfit who recently visited a top politico from the ruling alliance were recently overheard cursing their host for giving them “small money”. They were reportedly handed Sh100,000 each as transport reimbursement. Some of them had expected more money going by stories they have heard from other politicians who have in the past visited the political figure known to be generous to a fault. One of the lawmakers in the group that made the visit told a colleague how some of the members had tried to stop being photographed after the meeting in protest over the small handout. They were later told that good things will soon come their way. Our mole is on standby.

Rogue surveyor ‘selling’ allotment letters

A surveyor in one of the counties bordering Nairobi is on the spot for defrauding unsuspecting landowners with allotment letters. Talk of the Town has learnt that the man is collecting Sh70,000 per plot, promising land leases that are supposed to be issued free of charge. He is colluding with a former county surveyor and crooked officials at the Lands ministry to execute his scheme that many have fallen for. The surveyor is so brazen that he is bragging that the cartel intends to make Sh5 billion from the racket. Now, the Ethics and Anticorruption Commission (EACC) has taken note.

Journalists block top official’s number

A senior government official in President William Ruto’s administration has become a nuisance to journalists. Why? The man spams WhatsApp of every scribe in his contact list with numerous photographs he takes during official meetings in his office or while holding political gatherings. Some of the journalists are fed up with the man so much that they have resorted to blocking his number. In a day, the official can send as many as 32 photos accompanied with a brief text about the event. What has irked scribes more is the fact that the communication by the official is one way as he usually only sends the photos but does not respond to any other inquiry.

Ex-House committee boss embarrassed

A Jubilee lawmaker who served as chairperson of a committee in the 12th Parliament suffered an embarrassment after an effort to offer a helping hand to a successor was rejected. The previous office occupant told the new chairman that having served in the committee for a long time, the experience gathered can be shared in assisting to steer the committee. However, the new chairman of one of the powerful committees told the predecessor that he is equal to the task and does not need any assistance. Feeling embarrassed, the old chairperson did not talk again in the meeting.

MP who ‘ate’ funeral cash avoids ‘ground’

A Kenya Kwanza MP from Rift Valley is in the soup after disappearing with Sh200,000 given to him by one of the top UDA leaders to cater for a funeral in his constituency. The said MP has become the talk of many WhatsApp groups in his constituency, with locals vowing to publicly shame him if he does not hand over the cash. After getting wind that his constituents were hot on his heels, the lawmaker has decided to keep off his village, only choosing to hang around the city. Well, it is just a matter of time before this catches up with him.