Nelson Havi

Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi during an interview at his office in Westlands, Nairobi on November 10,2021.

| Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Nelson Havi: We’ll travel on Sunday to bring Miguna back home 

By  Steve Otieno

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The LSK boss said they were ready for all manner of opposition to their plans.
  • Several court orders directing the state to allow Dr Miguna back to Kenya have been ignored.

Law Society of Kenya president Nelson Havi says he and former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga will travel to Germany on Sunday to bring back home political activist Miguna Miguna.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.