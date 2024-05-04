National Treasury to splash Sh20 billion in response to ongoing floods

The National Treasury has requested the approval of Sh6.3 billion in additional resources to fund emergency response interventions arising from the ongoing floods, a plea that if granted will push its expenditure towards mitigating the deluges to nearly Sh20 billion.

According to new supplementary budget estimates covering the current fiscal year to June 30 and tabled in Parliament on Thursday, total spending to contain the impact of flooding is expected to rise to Sh19.9 billion.

This is after taking into account Sh13.6 billion in approved expenditures by the exchequer under Article 223 spending, which allows the Treasury to draw funds without the approval of MPs.

A woman wades through a flooded area carrying a child after heavy rains hit Kaloleni Estate in Molo, Nakuru County on May 3, 2024. Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

Under the Article 223 spending clause, the National Treasury has already disbursed Sh8.8 billion which has been channeled into various flood mitigation initiatives.

The State Department for Arid and Semi-Arid Lands has seen the highest disbursement at Sh4.3 billion with the resources being channeled into humanitarian emergency response interventions for people affected by floods and drought.

Of the Sh6.3 billion sought as additional support by the exchequer, the arid and semi-arid land State Department is expected to receive a further Sh.4.6 billion to multiply its flood mitigation-related activities/actions.

The balance of Sh1.1 billion is expected to go to the State Department of Cooperatives to cater for the mopping of excess milk arising as a consequence of enhanced/excess rainfall.

The Co-operatives State Department had already received Sh500 million for the exercise under the pre-approved spending by the exchequer.

Other ministries and State departments that have received exchequer funding to help in the flood mitigation efforts include the Ministry of Defence which has tapped Sh500 million for the course, the State Department of Roads (Sh1 billion), and the State Department of Public Woks (Sh30 million). Additionally, the State departments of irrigation, livestock, and crop development have received Sh70 million, Sh35 million and Sh65 million respectively to join in on the flood mitigation initiatives.

The National Treasury is yet to disburse Sh4.8 billion from the pre-approved expenditures even as it seeks the extra Sh6.3 billion.

The fresh funding for combating floods is set to inject fresh impetus into the State’s interventions, which include relocating people and repairing infrastructure damaged by the raging waters.

The capital, Nairobi, and other parts of the country are battling raging floods as heavy rains continue to pound most parts of the country.

The floods have left a trail of destruction across the country, damaging roads, submerging and washing away bridges, and forcing thousands of individuals to relocate from their homes.

More than 179 people have been killed by flood waters, homes and farmlands washed away.