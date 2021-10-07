National standard for forests management to be launched

  • Launch of the Standard comes at a time when demand for wood products is on the rise fueled by growing middle class in the country.
  • Kenya is the fourth country in Eastern Africa to have a Forest Stewardship Council standard for forest management.

Top government officials led by Environment Cabinet Secretary, Keriako Tobiko will on Friday launch Kenya’s Interim National Standard (INS) for responsible management of forests.

