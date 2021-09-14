Logging in Kenya
How logging ban has given forests a major reprieve

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health and Science Reporter

Nation Media Group

The government’s moratorium on logging has paid off as the latest economic survey reveals that the country’s forest cover has increased by 10 per cent in the last two years.

