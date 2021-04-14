Chuka University plants 700,000 trees in two years

Chuka University Vice-Chancellor Erastus Njoka launching the planting of 200,000 trees in Kiera Hill in Maara Sub County Tharaka Nithi County on April 14, 2021. The university targets to plant 800,000 trees this year.

Photo credit: Alex Njeru/Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

In the last three two years, students and staff of Chuka University in Tharaka Nithi County have been on a mission to plant tree seedlings of species carefully selected according to the specific benefits they bring to the environment and the local populations.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Digitisation of medical records begins in Nakuru

  2. Fisherman set free over alleged ivory possession

  3. Chuka University plants 700,000 trees in two years

  4. Boy who impregnated cousin when they were both 14 loses appeal

  5. Shock as body of senior NLC official found

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.