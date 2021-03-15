Nanny suspected of stabbing children appears in court

The domestic worker accused of stabbing two children with a machete after their parent fired her will be charged with attempted murder, a court has been told.

Ms Gladys Naliaka Nalianya, 22, was arrested in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on March 13, 2021 while attempting to flee from justice, police said. She appeared before Makadara law courts chief magistrate Emily Ominde on Monday.

Ms Ominde ordered that the nanny be detained for five days to enable detectives from the children rights protection unit of the DCI to complete investigations.

“The request by the investigating officer, Corporal Josephine Nduku, to have the suspect detained for five days for completion of investigations is allowed,” Ms Ominde ruled.

She directed that the suspect to be produced in court on March 22, 2021 for formal charging with attempted murder.

While applying for detention of the suspect, Cpl Nduku said Ms Nalianya is a flight risk and should not be granted bond at this stage when the “state of the two victims she allegedly vented her anger on after being sacked is yet to be known.”

In her application filed a certificate of urgency, Cpl Nduku said police are monitoring the condition of the children before they can settle on the proper charge.

She informed the court Ms Nalianya had been employed by one Karen Gacheru as a house help. She had worked for Ms Gacheru for two years before she was relieved her duties.

On March 11, 2021, Ms Nalianya sneaked into the house of Ms Gacheru at Greenfields estate, Donholm through the backdoor and found the two children at the living room.

She was armed with a panga and knife, the detective said, and in a fit of anger she descended on the children, inflicting them with deep cuts on their heads and necks.

“Upon termination of her services the suspect left swearing that the family will go through untold suffering in the near future,” Cpl Nduku stated.

The two victims of the attack were admitted to hospital on the day of the attack and are currently recuperating.

The magistrate heard that police are yet to record statements from witnesses. They also want to trace the murder weapons for processing at the government laboratory.

“I urge this court to detain the suspects for five days at Buru Buru police station for five days to enable P3 forms to be filled by the government doctor and also to monitor how the victims are faring,” Cpl Nduku told the court.