Nakuru couple donates Sh2m land to church after Covid scare  

When Mr George Kiarie Ng'ang'a and his wife Esther tested Covid-19 positive, they spent 11 days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Aga Khan Hospital.

The couple, which is grateful to God for saving their lives, has donated two pieces of land worth Sh2 million to All Saints Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) to thank God for saving them from the jaws of death.

"We have decided to donate two pieces of land to thank God for saving our lives after we tested positive for Covid-19 in March.

“When we contracted Covid-19, we were admitted to the ICU at Aga Khan Hospital for 11 days. We were lucky to have come out of the ICU alive,” Mr Kiarie said.

He added: "The merciful God heard our prayers and when we regained consciousness and walked out of the hospital."

Covid-19

He added: "We decided to donate the two pieces of land for the development of the church so that even after we are gone, the buildings will remain as a reminder that there is healing and mercy from God."

Mr Kiarie urged rich Kenyans to be mindful of the needy.

"This deadly virus is here with us. I can't tell where I contracted it. My appeal to Kenyans is to ensure they observe Covid-19 containment measures and assist the needy," he added.

"We incurred hospital bills worth millions of shillings but we thank the faithful who helped us in paying our hospital bills," he said.

Mr Kiarie said Kenyans should not fear Covid-19.

"Since the outbreak of the pandemic last March, Kenyans have taken all measures to escape death but they should use the same measures to avoid sin," he said.

"When my husband called the family and announced his decision to donate the two pieces of land, I had no objection. If this is the discussion he had with his God, as a family, we welcomed it,” said Ms Kiarie.

She added: “We cannot compare the earthly belongings with the gift of life.”