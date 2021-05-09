Bishop Joseph Muchai: How Covid-19 revealed my true friends   

Bishop Joseph Muchai of Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Nakuru Diocese tested positive for Covid-19 on March 24. He was admitted to Nakuru Specialist Hospital for one week. The bishop and his wife Mary Muchai, who is a Lay Canon, survived to tell the story.  

