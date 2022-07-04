Nairobi Expressway Mlolongo exit closed after bus crash

The Nairobi Expressway exit at Mlolongo has been closed temporarily following an evening crash involving an Embasava bus and a personal vehicle.

CCTV footage: Nairobi Expressway Mlolongo exit bus crash

The Monday evening accident that happened during the rush hour left several people nursing injuries with both vehicles toppled over.

It is understood both vehicles were on the exit lane of the newly constructed road. The public service vehicle also hit one of the toll booths that had an attendant inside, who sustained minor injuries.

"Yes, the road has been closed and all traffic directed to exit at the Syokimau toll station," a source within Moja expressway told Nation.

Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) in a statement confirmed the accident and urged motorists to use the Syokimau toll station to either enter or exit the Expressway.

An Embasava matatu is towed from the scene of the accident on Nairobi Expressway on July 4, 2022. Photo credit: dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

"Motorists are notified of an accident that has occurred along the Nairobi Expressway at the Mlolongo Toll Station, involving a PSV mini-bus. Multiple injuries have been reported, and traffic police are attending to the scene. Motorists are advised to exit/enter the Expressway at the Syokimau Toll Station, even as rescue efforts are underway at the scene of accident," the roads agency said.

National Police Service Spokesman Bruno Shioso told Nation that the personal vehicle was at the exit waiting clearance.

"The Embasava bus hit it from behind causing it to roll 4 times landing on its side. The matatu driver was injured and rushed to hospital. The personal vehicle driver escaped unscathed," Mr Shioso said.

A booth that was hit by a speeding matatu on the Nairobi Expressway on July 4, 2022. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

He added: "About 20 passengers and 1 worker were injured too and are being treated. Our officers still at scene sorting out mess and investigating cause of the accident. We have also noted the extensive damage to the Nairobi Expressway property at that toll station."

Two weeks ago, one person died, while several others were left nursing injuries at the the same station after a personal car crashed through the barriers, hitting vehicles that had lined up at the toll station.

A booth that was hit by an Embasava matatu on the Nairobi Expressway is removed from the accident scene on July 4, 2022. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Confirming the crash, the first major accident to be registered on the new highway, Kenha said the accident was caused by a motorist who was driving at high speed while approaching the exit.