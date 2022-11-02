Nairobi, coast and Mt Kenya hit by power blackout

A widespread power blackout has hit parts of Kenya.

The utility firm said the outage affected Nairobi, coast and Mt Kenya regions, blaming it on a system disturbance.

"At 11:09am this morning, we lost power supply due to a system disturbance, affecting parts of Nairobi, coast and Mt Kenya regions," Kenya Power said in a statement.

"We are working, in collaboration with other sector players, to restore the power supply as soon as possible. An update on the restoration progress will be issued in due course."

In Nairobi city centre, various buildings were powered by standby generators.

Manufacturers, commercial building owners, warehouses, farmers and small businesses such as salons and barbershops largely depend on electricity to operate.