Mathare slums
Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

My futile search for answers on children’s wellbeing

New Content Item (3)

By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

As children in the slums grapple with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the officials concerned either fled, were not willing to be accountable while others handled the matter like a hot potato.

Related

More from News

  1. India expands faltering Covid vaccine drive as new cases soar

  2. Police rescue 7 kidnapped victims in Nigeria

  3. Uhuru rolls back Covid restrictions

  4. Somalia lawmakers cancel Farmaajo term extension

  5. The faces changing Kibra amid Covid pandemic

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.