My futile search for answers on children’s wellbeing

As children in the slums grapple with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the officials concerned either fled, were not willing to be accountable while others handled the matter like a hot potato.

Children in slums are starving and even being sexually abused for as little as a meal, but government officials continue to pass the buck around in dizzying speed.

The nutrition director at the Ministry of Health, Ms Veronica Wanjiru Kirogo, made it clear there is nothing they could do apart from developing a nutrition response plan for Covid-19 that will aid counties in sorting out the issue.

“Counties are involved in this and since health is a devolved function, each unit is required to have its response plan as the MoH can only assist in resource mobilisation, otherwise go talk to the state department for devolution as well and Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) in the case of Nairobi County.”

At NMS, the health director, Dr Josephine Kabiru Mbae, did not respond to calls but texted back to say she was on leave, referring nation.africa to Dr Ouma Oluga, who said he would respond at a later date, while an official at the director’s office was yet to respond to our email questions on the matter by publishing time.

The Children’s Officer at NMS opted out of the interview, saying a patient needed her attention and so she could not talk.

This does not, however, come as a surprise to anyone who is familiar with the system.

Abuse

Mr Elijah Bonyo, the head of secretariat at Joining Forces for All Children in Kenya, a consortium of six organisations that are dedicated to fighting for children, is another Kenyan who has been prioritising the well-being of children during this devastating pandemic.

The coalition is a focused non-governmental organisation whose members include ChildFund Kenya, Plan International Kenya, Save the Children Kenya, SOS Children’s Villages Kenya, Terre des Hommes and World Vision Kenya.

“We leverage on our combined experience and expertise to work in the best interest of children while strengthening collaboration with the Government of Kenya and its partners.

“We basically ensure substantial progress is made towards the realisation of children’s rights and reduction of violence against children,” the head says.

The expert suggests the government is reluctant to implement policies that are meant to safeguard children.

“When children are born, the government knows the number of children who are born, the government knows the number of children who are in school and not in school. Village elders and assistant chiefs who are the authority on ground know when children are being exploited, abused and subjected to labour and other vices but they do not make any arrests and take children back to safety,” he explains.

Mr Obonyo believes safeguarding children from abuse and sexual exploitation requires an urgent radical approach.

Studies

In July last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed the National Crime Research Centre to move swiftly and investigate what he described as increasing cases of gender-based violence and teenage pregnancy, a move which was lauded by Gender Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia.

"I applaud the President for capturing the big picture regarding GBV and the rising cases of adolescent pregnancy as an attack on the institution of family. The directive for the National Crime Research Centre to study the root causes of GBV and provide advisory solutions is good news to all those working toward an equal and inclusive society," the CS said.

Again in June last year, the Education ministry dismissed shocking figures of teenage pregnancies released by the Children’s Department Technical Working Group during the Day of the African Child celebrations.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha dismissed the report by Machakos children's officer Salome Muthama, which showed 3,800 girls above 15 years and 200 others under 14 years got pregnant between January and May 2020.

“There is another report released in October 2020 that looks at the impact Covid-19 has had on children, children empowerment and violations but no one is ever willing to implement the recommendations of this report. It is the third by the way.

“Unfortunately, the government has already done its budget and plans for the coming year, both for the counties and the national level, but what needs to be done is already known,” Mr Bonyo adds.

He, however, says he is sure the recommendations of the National Crime Research Centre report – to prioritise interests of children during the pandemic – have not been factored in the government budget.

A third study done jointly by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNHCR) and Joining Forces Alliance in August cautioned that a significant number of children could be living with undiagnosed tuberculosis and are at a higher risk of contracting coronavirus.

This came after a total 6,650 children were interviewed via telephone with a follow-up in October covering 564 children.

The researchers looked at government reports on children’s rights, health, nutrition, protection and education as well.

2020 data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) however shows some children have been left behind as they are deprived of more than one basic need or service, including nutrition, health, education, child protection, water, sanitation, housing and information.





Table showing deprivation rates by Sex and Area of residence for children under 5 years .

Compiled by Leon Lidigu