Mwangaza impeachment: Senate okays summoning of three new witnesses

The Senate has agreed to summoning of three new witnesses in the ongoing impeachment hearing against besieged Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

The latest development follows a request by the Meru County Assembly legal team, led by lawyer Ndegwa Njiru, to have the witnesses appear before the House.

Mr Njiru said the three – former Meru County Public Service Board Secretary Virginia Kawira, Linda Kiome and Jacob Kirari, the clerk of the county assembly – are crucial to their case against the county boss.

The assembly averred that they have been unable to have Ms Kawira appear as a witness while Ms Kiome is accused of forgery of some documents presented as evidence in the ongoing trial.

Mr Njiru sought for the summoning Ms Kiome to speak to the authenticity of a letter which he alleged is a forgery of documents, which borders on criminality.

“The risk of not summoning the two individuals will be that we shall proceed on the basis of evidence that has criminal aspects and hear a defence that is tainted by illegalities,” said Mr Njiru.

The legal team also asked the Senate to expunge from records, affidavit of Nkanata Dickson Munene and the governor’s response “that has cited the particular letters that we say are illegalities and forgeries”.

Ms Mwangaza’s legal team, led by Elisha Ongoya, did not object to the summoning of Ms Kawira but said on the issue of alleged forgery of documents, the credibility of evidence or otherwise is tested during cross examination.

In his ruling, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi granted the request to issue summons to three witnesses to appear before the House and support the case of the assembly.