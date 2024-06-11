Mukombero wine: New innovative money maker for group of Kakamega students

Ever thought of taking wine or juice made from Mukombero?

Well, a group of students from Bushiangala Technical Training Institute in Kakamega have devised an innovative idea to produce juice from the traditional medicinal plant.

Ordinarily, Mukombero, known scientifically as Mondia whitei, in the family Apocynaceae, is chewed, but the students have come up with an idea of value addition-making juice out of the roots.

But how did they come up with the idea?

Ms Linda Lutela, a lecturer at Bushiangala Technical Training Institute, told Nation.Africa that in March 2023, while taking an evening walk in Kakamega town, she came across a man selling Mukombero in bulk at a local market.

The man had a sack of medicinal herbs.

The idea of adding value to the Mukombero then struck Ms Lutela.

She thought of Mukombero wine and juice, which could be more enjoyable for wine lovers.

After weeks of thinking through, she approached the school principal, who was amazed with the idea and, to her surprise, agreed to support the journey to actualizing it.

To actualise the dream, she gathered her food and beverage students one afternoon, and they started brainstorming on how they could implement and get the final product of producing wine and juice from Mukombero.

The team embarked on the mission, and the project began with extensive research into the plant's chemical composition and potential health benefits, followed by experiments in extraction and fermentation processes.

And, to their surprise, they managed to develop a meticulous process to produce Mukombero wine and juice, and their first clients were the lecturers and students, naming it Waite juices and wine.

"We are used to people just chewing Mukombero, we therefore wanted to create a product that would be more accessible and enjoyable for a wider audience, by transforming it into wine and juice, we are not only preserving its health benefits but also adding economic value to a locally sourced plant," she noted.

The process

To start, Ms Lutela says they acquire the roots in bulk from the farmers.

They are then sorted and washed before they are blended.

For the juice, roots are processed to extract their essence, which is then mixed with natural sweeteners (honey) and preservatives, including lemon, ginger, and garlic, to create a refreshing and healthful beverage.

For the wine, the mixture ferments for one week before being packaged.

The result is a distinctive wine with a unique flavour profile, blending earthy undertones with a slight bitterness reminiscent of the original root.

Group of students from Bushiangala Technical Training Institute in Kakamega produce juice from mukombero. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi| Nation Media Group

Both products are rich in antioxidants and other beneficial compounds, making them attractive not only for their taste - but also for their potential health benefits.

After months, they started producing chocolate and supplements.

The prices vary from Sh1200, Sh700, sh500 for the small one. A glass of juice retails at Sh50, while the supplement and chocolate go for Sh50 each.

“The product is certified by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS). We soon hope that our products will hit the market. The students are the ones who are doing everything, it was my idea but I dedicated the project to the students,” she noted.

The students' hard work and innovation earned them a spot at the prestigious National TVET fair in Nakuru after emerging winners in the regionals.

The two-day event features a variety of activities, including paper presentations, robotics competitions, and skills demonstrations, providing a platform for technical institutes across Kenya to showcase their innovations and compete for recognition and awards.

Mukombero has long been revered in Kenyan traditional medicine for its myriad health benefits. With the new technology, Mukombero blends cultural heritage with modern technology, creating a unique beverage with potential health benefits.

A man selling mukombero roots in Kisumu. Photo credit: File

The students' project stands out for its ability to transform this age-old remedy into a commercially viable product.

At their exhibition booth in Nakuru, the Bushiangala Technical Institute team attracted significant attention.

Attendees were curious about the unique beverages and impressed by the students' detailed explanations of their production processes.

The next step for the students and their mentor is to explore the commercial potential of their Mukombero-based products. They are seeking partnerships with local farmers to ensure a sustainable supply and explore possibilities for large-scale production.

“The goal is to bring Mukombero wine and juice to market, providing consumers with a new and healthy beverage option while supporting local agriculture. We see great potential in this project, not just as a business venture, but as a way to promote health and wellness.

"We are excited to take this innovation to the next level and make a positive impact on our community," said Victor Ambasu, a second-year student at the institution.