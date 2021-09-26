Push for return of fuel subsidy, Mudavadi tells MPs

Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

By  John Njoroge

Nation Media Group

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has urged Parliament to save Kenyans from further economic burden by pushing for the return of the fuel subsidies that were removed by the State.

