Push for return of fuel subsidy, Mudavadi tells MPs

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has urged Parliament to save Kenyans from further economic burden by pushing for the return of the fuel subsidies that were removed by the State.

Mr Mudavadi Saturday urged the lawmakers to interrogate why the stabilisation funds in the energy sector are not reducing the inflation rate in the country.

He blamed the country’s total debt load, which has risen to more than Sh200 billion, for the economic woes facing the country and the rise in fuel prices.

“When the cost of fuel is increased, prices of other goods and commodities go up and this hits hard the ordinary citizens who are suffering. I urge lawmakers to address this issue as a matter of urgency to save ordinary citizens from further suffering,” said Mr Mudavadi

Mr Mudavadi said that Kenya will not achieve its economic growth with the current prices of fuel.

The Amani leader was speaking during the burial of Ereto Bookshop owner Emmanuel Masikonde at his farm Kisiriri village in Mau Narok.

He was accompanied by MPs Ayub Savula (Lugari), Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati) and Peter Nabulindo (Matungu).

Uhuru succession

On his quest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in the 2022 General Elections Mr Mudavadi said: “The presidential race in 2022 should not be reduced to an ethnic race. We must avoid this kind of race and maintain peace to ensure the country remains united without any bloodshed as a result of bad politics.”

Mr Ngunjiri, who is a close ally of DP William Ruto, urged the ANC leader to seek for votes in the region.

“You should not depend on anyone to hand leadership to you on a silver platter. We shall welcome leaders seeking the top seat in Nakuru County,” Mr Ngunjiri sad.

“If Musalia wins the 2022 elections we are also winners and when the hustler nation wins, we all win,” added Mr Ngunjiri

Mr Savula said Mr Mudavadi is the right leader to take the mantle from President Kenyatta as he has grand plans to revive the ailing economy.