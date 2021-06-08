CS Mucheru gets final say on street naming in proposed legislation

Joe Mucheru

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Patrick Alushula

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Cabinet Secretary in charge of ICT will have the final say on street naming if Parliament approves a proposed law that seeks to clear hurdles faced by e-commerce and emergency service providers.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Uhuru in Ethiopia for award of licence to Safaricom

  2. Egypt fumes as Ethiopia plans second filling of Nile dam

  3. PRIME Appeal seeks to compel Uhuru to refund BBI cash

  4. Tanzanian MPs warned against parading illegitimate spouses

  5. KQ flight from India to cost stranded Kenyans Sh120,000

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.