To restore order, Kananu must go

We thought we had seen the worst in leadership that the County of Nairobi has had to offer, until Anne Kananu was coronated. Who is she? It’s a question that we all need to ask ourselves. We deserve answers as stakeholders of this wonderful city in the sun that was once green and safe but now being pulled down by hidden forces.

I have put my head above the parapet, with many caring Kenyans, to fight for Nairobi to reclaim its glory. It deserves it and has earned the right to shine as a global city. It has sadly not been blessed with the type of leadership that could take it to greater heights.

After all the complaints about the poor management of the city, Mike Sonko, its former governor, was sent home. In came NMS waving a magic wand to transform the city and I am partially convinced they are winning. The city steering committee went one better and claimed to be able to transform it in a100 days. A couple of years later, rotting garbage still fills the city streets. The worst to be affected, in order of class, is the slums and estates in the East that have perennially been ignored.

Why should these parts not enjoy green spaces and cleaner streets as their counterparts in the West side? To have a city split into two zones, with obvious neglect for one is looking for trouble. Breeding inequality only contributes to the type of serious crimes that Police believe only live bullets can solve and not cleaner, safer streets with better economic prospects.

Legitimise the illegitimate

On Kananu, the latest gaffe by her in renaming a street beautifully named Dik Dik Gardens after the controversial Cotu secretary-general Francis Atwoli Road gives a glimpse as to whom she has been set up to work for. It is not a surprise therefore for the road sign to be pulled down by disgruntled residents. I may be wrong, but my instincts tell me she is a project of the deep state. Her coronation tells it all.

The way she was hurriedly sworn as deputy governor after being plucked out of the wilderness is eyebrow raising. Which is reminiscent of the way former President Kibaki was sworn in the cover of darkness following the disputed election in 2007.

We all know how bloody that went and informed as to how the rigged leaders react to defeat; by hastening swearing-in ceremonies to legitimise the illegitimate. I do not need to hence spell out how Ann Kananu is the acting deputy governor for Nairobi.

Pampered poodle

She knows it is improper and proves it by scuppering around like a rabbit in headlights. She has nothing to offer Nairobi but like any pampered poodle, is well suited to serve her masters when lights are out.

Residents, County of Nairobi and now NMS have all shed tears over cartels. They need look no further than Kananu and her benefactors. The manner with which she came to be the acting governor of Nairobi is not only questionable but troubling.

There have not been any deputy governors in Nairobi throughout Sonko’s time, how then is it possible to contort a figure afterwards to be the deputy and pause the whole process there rather than allowing for elections to replace Sonko after his impeachment?

It speaks volumes that Nairobi is the only county whose leader was impeached but no replacement was offered. Instead, a power vacuum was decided to be the best option.

Power vacuum

The fact that there are competing powers between NMS and the County Assembly has been problematic. But to not even allow for a new governor to be elected/appointed (not Kananu please) reeks of impunity and it is a deliberate effort to make it easier for corruption to thrive.

Who are we going to hold to account? Or, most importantly, who is representing the residents of Nairobi if those in charge now i.e. NMS have not been given the mandate by them?

The Council of Governors (CoG) should be addressing the power vacuum in Nairobi than wasting their time to force an impeached governor in Wajir. Their silence and that of the Senate on the mess and confusion in Nairobi is concerning. Both have a legal duty of care to ensure that Nairobi, like all other counties, gets leaders with integrity. Most importantly to ensure that its residents get a representative of their choice in accordance with the law.

Kananu must go, followed by the County Assembly for being turned into a den of impunity, then fully support NMS. If not, hold elections for a governor as earlier planned. It is not about the leaders but about service delivery and Nairobi residents are being short-changed.