To restore order, Kananu must go

Ms Anne Kananu Mwenda when she took Oath of Office as the Nairobi County Deputy Governor on January 15, 2021 at the KICC Grounds. 

Photo credit: File

By  Kaltum Guyo

Legal researcher

We thought we had seen the worst in leadership that the County of Nairobi has had to offer, until Anne Kananu was coronated. Who is she? It’s a question that we all need to ask ourselves. We deserve answers as stakeholders of this wonderful city in the sun that was once green and safe but now being pulled down by hidden forces.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.