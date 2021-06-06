Francis Atwoli
John Nyagah | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Ala! Even dik diks trolling Bro Atwoli on city road

By  Elvis Ondieki

What you need to know:

  • A dik dik is a tame, timid animal that cannot compete for immortality with the vibrant and energetic Brother Atwoli.
  • The detractors glossed over Brother Atwoli’s ability to marshal CCTV cameras and guards to watch over the sign with his name.

These people who keep making noise about a road in Nairobi’s Kileleshwa being named after Dr Francis Atwoli may not know of his many awards, including NOM (DZA), CBS, EBS and MBS!

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Jobs scam: Prisons officer freed on Sh2m cash bail

  2. Mali strongman Assimi Goita sworn-in as interim President

  3. Court postpones Governor Korane graft trial

  4. Mugabe's children rush to court over exhumation row

  5. Death toll in Nigerian boat accident rises to 97

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.