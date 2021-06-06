Ala! Even dik diks trolling Bro Atwoli on city road

These people who keep making noise about a road in Nairobi’s Kileleshwa being named after Dr Francis Atwoli may not know of his many awards, including NOM (DZA), CBS, EBS and MBS!

They also seem to ignore the fact that Brother Francis Atwoli, the secretary-general of the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) since 2001, is a visionary trade unionist who already knows who will not be president in 2022.

They also seem to have forgotten that Brother Atwoli, who prophesied last weekend that Kenya will have a new constitution before the next general election, is a legendary defender of workers’ rights who takes time off his busy globetrotting schedule to crown community spokesmen and to enjoy his Lingala rhumba and other fine things in life.

The haters have disregarded the truth that a dik dik – the tiny antelope that initially bore the name of the new Francis Atwoli Road – is a tame, timid animal that cannot compete for immortality with the vibrant and energetic Brother Atwoli and his royal purple garments.

Francis Atwoli Road

The road was renamed with the blessings of the Nairobi County administration and the sign erected in the attendance of deputy governor and acting governor Anne Kananu and a crowd of fat cats in broad daylight with little indication on whether any of them knew of the National Heroes Act that became law in 2014 and which sets the guidelines on choosing people whose names can be given to cities, streets, roads, public parks and estates.

The detractors glossed over Brother Atwoli’s ability to marshal CCTV cameras and guards to watch over the sign with his name, whether or not they are on minimum wage and getting the workplace hazard protection they need.

They have been targeting the signage indicating his name on the road. One went as far as pulling down the sign. But as the saying goes, you can’t put a good man down. The sign was up again in a matter of hours, buttressed by a stern mound of concrete.

Reinforced security

For good measure, Mr Atwoli announced the reinstatement with a not-so-veiled threat.

“If you think you came from the moon, go try remove it again,” read part of his tweet on Sunday. “Also, a CCTV has been installed for the security of the area.”

It was a challenge that activist Boniface Mwangi took up, and one might say he was over the moon as he tweeted: “I came from the womb of a brave woman. If that sign is still up when l come back home, l shall personally remove it.”

True to his word, Mr Mwangi visited the site, only to find men guarding it.

“We shall avoid confrontations but the sign will come down,” he posted. He would later call for crowds to help pull down the sign. He said they were to take a stroll on that road (moonwalk sounds more like it). But the authorities had other ideas. Mr Mwangi and Company found reinforced security at the site.