MPs to start vetting CS nominees on Monday

Vetting of President William Ruto’s Cabinet Secretary (CS) nominees will start next week on Monday, speaker Moses Wetang'ula has said.

The cCommittee on Appointment which will conduct the vetting was approved during Wednesday morning sitting and is set to meet tomorrow (Thursday) at County Hall for a briefing and develop a vetting schedule for the nominess.

The committee that will be chaired by Wetang'ula was approved amidst calls by the lawmakers that Parliament will not be used as a rubber stamp to approve people with integrity questions into public office.

Those nominated from the Kenya Kwanza camp are Belgut MP Nelson Koech, Nyeri Woman Rep Rahab Wachira Mukami, Dido Raso (Saku) George Murugara (Tharaka), David Gikaria (Nakuru Town East), Ferdinand Wanyonyi (Kwanza) and Mary Emaase (Teso South) and Rahim Dawood (Imenti North)

The Azimio side nominated Pokot South MP David Pkosing, Abdi Shurie (Mbalambala), Mishi Mboko (Likoni,) Naisula Lesuuda (Samburu West), Stephen Mule (Matungulu), Caleb Amisi (Saboti)

In addition, the committee also has automatic members which include the speaker, deputy speaker Gladys Shollei, Majority leader Kimani Ichungwa, his deputy Owen Baya, Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro and his deputy Naomi Waqo minority leader Opiyo Wandayi his deputy Robert Mbui, Minority whip Junet Mohamed and deputy Sabina Chege.

Mr Ichungwa said the names of the committee were unanimously agreed by the House Business Committee (HBC) so as to effectively carry out their mandate to vet the CS nominees and table their report on or before October 27

The committee has 28 days to consider and bring a report of the nominees to the House for either adoption or rejection

Minority Leader Mr Wandayi said they will take time to interrogate each and every nominee while strictly adhering to the Public Office Act, Ethics and Economic Crimes Act.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Tuesday called on the National Assembly not to approve any CS nominees with integrity questions.