MPs question ex-NLC boss Muhammad Swazuri in Sh12bn SGR land probe

Former NLC chair Muhammad Swazuri

Former National Land Commission chair Muhammad Swazuri at the Anti-Corruption Court in Nairobi on November 26, 2019 for the hearing of a Sh221 million SGR land compensation case.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • NLC’s failure to conduct searches at the Lands Registry, to confirm that the parcels of land acquired were not public land and had been lawfully acquired, could see the government lose up to Sh9.57 billion.

Dr Muhammad Swazuri, former chairman of the National Land Commission (NLC), was Friday hard-pressed to explain why he irregularly directed Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) to pay Sh12.1 billion directly from its accounts in land acquisition.

