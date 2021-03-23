MPs faulted over lack of public participation in budget making

Budget committee chair Kanini Kega

Parliamentary Budget and Appropriations Committee chair Kanini Kenya, during the launch of the Performance Management and Measurement Understandings Evaluation Report 2018/19, at the Supreme Court of Kenya on August 6, 2020.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • International Budget Partnership (IBP) Kenya claims that the National Assembly made a wrong move that will likely put the legitimacy of the budget into question.

Budget experts have faulted the National Assembly for passing the 2021 Budget Policy Statement (BPS) without conducting the mandatory public participation, as provided for in the Constitution and the Public Finance Management (PFM) Act.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19 cases soar as 26 more succumb

  2. PRIME Shikuku's son barred from evicting stepmother

  3. PRIME Mwakenya leader who was defiant until death

  4. Blow to trade as Egypt shuts Suez Canal

  5. PRIME Ruto moves to consolidate his stronghold

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.