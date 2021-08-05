MPs fault move to revise textbooks

MPs have raised concerns over a move by the Ministry of Education to revise the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) books barely three years since the new system was inaugurated.

Mr Simba Arati (Dagoretti North) and Mr Godfrey Osotsi (nominated) said the planned revision, which is likely to cost the taxpayer at least Sh3.8 billion, raises questions on the credibility of CBC, which is taking over from the 8-4-4 system.

Of great concern to the MPs is the manner in which Research Triangle Institute (RTI) International, the agency behind the design and rollout of the Tusome series, was procured to revise the English, Kiswahili, Mathematics and Literacy books for Grades One to Three without regard to the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act. The Act provides for competitive bidding in the procurement process.

“Why revise the system that is barely four years into its implementation? Normally, for a curriculum to be revised, a needs assessment study needs to have been undertaken and even so it can only happen after four years,” Mr Arati wondered.

It has emerged that the Ministry of Education, through the Kenya Institute Development (KICD), plans to escalate the curriculum design revision to other books.

Mr Osotsi said the secrecy with which the books are being revised points to a “scandal in the making.”

Proposed changes

“The CBC project is too important to this country. It is not proper and we shall not accept to have our children managed in secrecy that is shrouded in corruption and blatant flaws,” Mr Osotsi told the Nation.

Busia Woman Representative Florence Mutua, who chairs the National Assembly Committee on Education, said she wasn’t aware of the revision but noted that her committee would summon the ministry and KICD officials to explain the proposed changes.

While confirming that the revision was on, KICD Chief Executive Officer Charles Ong’ondo said the exercise was based on a study commissioned by the ministry.

“The research established a confusion in the implementation of English, Kiswahili and Literacy books. The research advised the ministry that the curriculum designs be revised,” Prof Ong’ondo said.

He said the United States Agency for International Development (USAid) had undertaken to finance the revision of the books through RTI International, and that the government would only cater for the cost of printing them, though he did not reveal the budget.

“This cost will only be known after the number of books required and their number of pages have been established,” said the KICD boss.

Curriculum requirements

Tusome, a project under which the curriculum for core subjects (English, Kiswahili and Mathematics for Grades One to Three was developed, was procured from the USAid through RTI.

It was rolled out in 2018 in spite of hue and cry from teachers that the content was foreign and that teachers, pupils and parents, who now play a key role in the implementation of CBC, did not participate.

Responding to the outcry at the time, the Ministry of Education insisted the books met the curriculum requirements, but added a rider that they were to be used for only three years.

“Could it be that the ministry pushed through a sham curriculum, and it has just realised its mistakes?” posed Mr Osotsi.

Mr Jonathan Maina of Tathmini Consulting, an educational research institution, warns that the books are being singled-sourced, contrary to the provisions of the procurement law, unlike the rest of the books, which were developed by local players.

Mr Osotsi termed the planned revision unnecessary, saying there would be no value for taxpayers’ money in the project.