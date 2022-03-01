MP Oscar Sudi skips court hearing, cites Covid infection

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi failed to turn up in court on Tuesday for the hearing of his education certificate forgery case after he allegedly contracted Covid-19.

His lawyers led by Thomas Ruto told trial magistrate Felix Kombo that the MP had been advised by doctors to self-isolate.

Mr Ruto urged the court to adjourn the matter for 30 days to allow his client time to recover.

Prosecuting counsel Joseph Riungu confirmed to the court that he had spoken with Mr Sudi’s defence lawyers on Monday over the legislators illness.

Mr Riungu did not oppose the request by the MPs lawyers to have the case taken out for a month.

The magistrate allowed the plea by Mr Sudi and adjourned the case to March 24, 2022.

In the case, the MP is facing three counts of forging his academic certificates.

Mr Sudi is accused of presenting the forged education papers at the electoral commission when he sought nomination for the 2013 general election.

The prosecution said his Diploma certificate in Business Management, allegedly issued by the Kenya Institute of Management was forged.