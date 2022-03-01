MP Oscar Sudi skips court hearing, cites Covid infection

Oscar Sudi

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi. 

Photo credit: Sile Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

NMG

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi failed to turn up in court on Tuesday for the hearing of his education certificate forgery case after he allegedly contracted Covid-19.

