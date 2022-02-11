Mama Ngina insult: Case against MP Oscar Sudi flops

Oscar Sudi

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi. 

Photo credit: Sile Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Mercy Koskey

A Nakuru court has acquitted Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi of hate speech and offensive conduct charges.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.