Moses Wetangula sued over Sh298K debt for two German shepherds

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has been sued for allegedly failing to settle a Sh298,100 debt incurred for the supply of two German Shepherd dogs and training services.

In a suit filed before the Small Claims Court at Milimani, Isokat Bethwel alleges that in June 2021, Mr Wetangula contracted him to deliver two male German Shepherds aged six months and one-year-old, among other things.

He also alleges he supplied dog food, five litres of dog shampoo and four pieces of dog grooming brushes. In documents seen by nation.africa, Mr Bethwel alleges that the above services amounted to Sh348,100.

Additionally, Bethwel says that the House speaker requested him to train his staff on handling the dogs, and he accepted for a fee of Sh50,000.

Bethwel alleges Mr Wetangula “orally contracted” him to supply him with the dogs and other items on June 11, 2021.

He says that Mr Wetangula failed to honour his part of the agreement and refused to pay for the dogs supplied and the training offered.

“Upon several follow-ups, the respondent only paid the claimant Sh100,000 and remained with a balance of Sh 298,100. The Claimant further reached out to the respondent through various means to recover the said balance, but, the respondent rudely and adamantly informed the claimant that he would not pay him the remaining balance,” reads the claimant’s statement of claim that has been filed in court.

Aggrieved, he sought legal advice and his advocate wrote a demand letter to the Speaker on July 11, 2024. The demand letter was not responded to and Mr Wetangula allegedly did not attempt to clear the balance.

Mr Bethwel now seeks the court's intervention to help him recover the balance. He adds that he has been psychologically tortured and stands to lose all the remaining balance if the court does not come to his aid.

Bethwel has sought the court’s intervention to be paid Sh298,100, general damages and the costs of the claim according to the court documents dated July 25 and filed by Ashioya Mogire and Nkatha advocates.