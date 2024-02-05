Moi family marks low key 4th anniversary of late president

Kanu leader Gideon Moi on Sunday led the family of Kenya's second president Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi in commemorating the fourth anniversary of his death.

The memorial service was held at the late former president's home in Kabarak, Nakuru County.

The late Mzee Moi served as Kenya's Vice President for 12 years before serving as Head of State for 24 years.

He died on February 4, 2020 and was given a state funeral at his Kabarak home.

The low-key event, attended by family and friends, was marked by prayers, songs and sermons, activities that family members said reminded them of the family patriarch, a statesman whose love for God was immense.

Mzee Moi's favorite hymns, including "To God be the Glory" and "Blessed Assurance," performed by the Kabarak University Choir, were the highlight of the event, which lasted about four hours.

"Today we celebrate the life of a statesman who loved God and preached peace, love and unity. Mzee Moi was a servant leader and a peace icon who gave his all to the country. May his soul rest in eternal peace," said Kabarak University Vice Chancellor Prof Henry Kiplagat.

Unlike previous years when the memorial service was graced by notable political figures and government officials, Sunday's anniversary was a private family event.

Led by the former Baringo Senator, the family showered praise on the late president, whose memory they said they cherished.

"It has been four years since Mzee went to be with the Lord. We still cherish his memories as a family and strive to live by the values of honesty, discipline, hard work and strong Christian faith that he nurtured and instilled in us," said the former senator, who is one of Moi's sons.

The ceremony consisted mainly of scripture readings by family members and friends and the laying of wreaths at the eight-column mausoleum, which is located on the sprawling Kabarak farm.

Each of the eight pillars of the mausoleum where the late Moi and his late wife Lorna lie represent their eight children - signifying the interests of a statesman who had his children at heart.

During the event, speeches by family members and friends evoked the memories they shared with the former president before his death on February 4, 2020.

Former Rongai MP Raymond Moi said they were celebrating the life of a great African statesman who left behind great values to emulate.

"We will continue to promote and live by the good values of honesty, discipline, hard work and Christianity that Mzee nurtured. We will always remember Mzee as our role model," Raymond said.

The family described the former president as a strong pillar whose legacy will live for many years to come.

The family members later proceeded to Mzee Moi's resting place where they laid wreaths.

Mzee Moi, who was accorded a state funeral, was buried next to his wife Lena Moi, who died on July 22, 2004.

The former president's funeral was the sixth state funeral, but only the second to receive full military honours.

The only other leaders to receive such treatment were founding President Jomo Kenyatta in 1978 and the late President Mwai Kibaki in 2022.

Former Vice President Kijana Wamalwa, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Wangari Maathai, former governors Wahome Gakuru and Nderitu Gachagua (Nyeri), Joyce Laboso (Bomet), John Nyagarama (Nyamira) and former First Lady Lucy Kibaki were given state funerals without the military element.