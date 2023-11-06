Mitchelle Ntalami now wants judgement entered against Minne Kariuki

Entrepreneur Mitchelle Ntalami now wants the High Court to enter judgment in her favour against actress and cast members of reality TV show Real Housewives of Nairobi Minne Kariuki after failing to file her response in a compensation suit.

The social media influencer says in the application filed in court that Ms Kariuki, Young Rich Television Ltd and D&R Studios have not filed any defences in the case she filed against them last month.

Her lawyer Kethi Kilonzo indicated that only South African pay TV channel M-Net has “entered appearance” but the three other defendants were yet to file the responses despite being served.

“Please enter judgment against the 1st, 2nd, 4th Defendants herein, Minne Wanjiku Kariuki. Young Rich Television Limited, and D7R Studios Limited, having been served with Summons to enter appearance and having not filed Appearance and or Defence within the stipulated time,” the application dated November 6, 2023 reads.

Ms Ntalami sued the pay TV channel and Ms Wanjiku for allegedly damaging her reputation and using her image in the popular series Real Housewives of Nairobi, without her consent.

She alleged that the producers of the popular TV series used her images in three episodes without her consent, for purposes of promoting the programme and for commercial gain.

Other than compensation by an award of damages, the businesswoman, who is also the chief executive officer of a beauty products company known as Marini Naturals, wants the court to order the removal and deletion all images and audio visual and any content in reference to her in episodes 1 and 2 and the Reunion on all its TV networks, online and social media platforms.

“The plaintiff seeks general damages from the 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants for producing, publishing and distributing on radio, television, print and digital media, the false and malicious words spoken and written by the 1st defendant of and concerning the plaintiff,” she said in an affidavit filed in court.

The Real Housewives of Nairobi is popular TV series revolves around five dynamic women as they navigate their lavish lifestyles, relationships and careers.

The programme is broadcast on Showmax, a streaming platform and its affiliate platforms.

Ms Ntalami says M-Net have permitted and profited from content that is defamatory, obscene and offensive and have used the same content to promote the programme for the purpose of commercial gain and profit.

The programme was launched and aired this year and in February 23, she was featured in the series yet there was no official contract or consent for identity, image and audio-visual recordings to be used.