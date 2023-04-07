I am 47, but won’t retire into oblivion

“For three minutes, we listened to a gospel tune as Dr Catherine Masitsa swayed to the rhythm of the music. The song, “Secret Agenda”, a release by Tanzanian music artist Rose Muhando encapsulates her life. “My life has gone viral, and my business is thriving. God has descended on me,” she says with a burst of hearty laughter.

We are sitting outside her house, on a terrace that overlooks a lush garden; the scent of blooming flowers wafts in the air. She enjoys sitting out here—to think, seek inspiration and savour the environment.

In 2004, at 28 then, Dr Catherine founded Samantha Bridal, a company that rose to prominence in the weddings and events industry.

“We launched the magazine, two years after a going-out guide that recommended places to visit in Nairobi. It started at a time when technology was changing—from the rise of Firefox, DVR, skype, and cell phone innovations. After the magazine, we went into trade fairs, consumer fairs then TV shows, and wedding planning,” she offers.

Many things happen in the multi-billion-dollar industry. Like wedding after-parties, honeymoons, and anniversaries. Yet, popular as events are, Dr Catherine parted ways with her clients at the altar.

“People would call us to ask what else we offered, and it was clear that they wanted more from us,” she says.

Last year, after months of research, she got into winemaking and has three offerings; Samantha Rose, Samantha Red, and Samantha White in the market. “Love and wine go hand in hand. Many quarters celebrate special moments with a toast, and we wanted to be part of that. We have collaborated with a renowned winemaker in Spain because we wanted to make a brand promise,” she offers.

Dr Catherine Masitsa is the founder of Samantha bridal, a bridal company, has now ventured into winemaking . Photo credit: PHOTO/ POOL

Dr Catherine speaks with unbridled expression; sometimes she restarts her sentences to emphasise her points. The assertiveness, she says, is a personal value bestowed upon her by her father.

“My parents split up when I was two years old and my siblings and I were brought up by our father. I take after my father in many ways; not just in looks but also in personality. He is a stalwart believer in the pursuit of excellence, and he instilled that same unyielding drive within us. In many ways, that aspect of my childhood has moulded me into the person that I am today. I strive to be the best,” she says.

For her undergraduate degree, Dr. Catherine pursued veterinary medicine, a course she believed was practical. “Then, such courses were highly encouraged because one could easily get a job and assume financial responsibilities such as supporting the family,” she offers.

From tending to the health of pets and overseeing impactful projects in the pharmaceutical world, to navigating the cutthroat world of business, her journey has been one of stark contrast. “My mantra is to travel the road less travelled and create spaces for myself where there are none,” offers the mother of one.

Real Housewives of Nairobi

A few weeks ago, Dr Catherine was unveiled as the sixth cast member in the Real Housewives of Nairobi, a show aired on the video streaming platform, Showmax and follows the lives of influential and successful women as they navigate their careers, relationships, and lifestyle in Nairobi.

“When I got the call, I said yes to it without hesitation. Look at me, I am a wild cat, and out of the many women in the city, they decided on me; an introvert and someone that’s not active on social media. Unlike with other offers, I didn't even care to ask for more details, I just knew that this was the opportunity of a lifetime. As I hung up the phone, my mind was buzzing with possibilities; the interactions, networks, and opportunities the show would present. I even got to launch Samantha wines on the six episodes of the show.”

Age of ‘me time’

There is a big misunderstanding about the prime time woman, Dr Catherine argues. “We, generation X are not aging the way our parents did. We are running multi-million businesses, sealing deals, buying multi-billion-dollar homes, and other sorts of investments. We are the powerful women in town.

Being part of this show meant that women who are above 45 years are represented. Before we used to fight to break the glass ceiling, now that we have broken it, we are fighting ageism. I will not retire into oblivion. I want to inspire the younger women about the power of reinvention and brand development,” she offers and adds that she had a later appointment with a skin dermatologist for wrinkles treatment.

For more than two decades, the athletic publisher has maintained one hairstyle: a clean shaved head. It’s hard not to notice.