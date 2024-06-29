Congolese music star Shora Mbemba mourned

The Lingala music fraternity has in the last week been in mourning following the death of versatile Congolese musician Shora Mbemba at a hospital in Kinshasa.

Shora, who was band leader and founder of the Super Choc de Shora Mbemba band, is best remembered as an innovator of the popular Congolese Mandundu dancing style.

Speaking to Saturday Nation earlier this week, his younger brother and fellow musician Gode Lofombo, said his funeral arrangements were in place and he would be buried next Saturday in Kinshasa.

‘‘We appreciate the condolences and moral support we have been getting from fans and counterparts during this time,’’ he said.

Similarly, according to Gode, Shora who died on June 21 had succumbed to sudden breath complications.

‘‘We will later give details of his funeral plans which will include a tribute show by some of his fellow musicians,” he said.

Shora, who died aged 68 years, will be remembered for his musical prowess for not only his compositions but encouraging other artistes.

Some of his popular songs include Bize, Mofiti Losambo, Liberte and Mandundu.

Prior to forming his own band according to Lofimbe, Shora made his debut in 1975 with the Kinshasa- based Flanelle band. He later joined the Fogo stars where he performed alongside several other up -and- coming artistes.

Notably General Defao was among those Shora worked with during his earlier days in music.

Defao who died in December 2021, later excelled with the Grand Zaiko Wawa Band, an offshoot of Zaiko Langa Langa. In the outfit, he sung alongside Shimita El Diego and performed under veteran solo guitarist Pepe Felly Manuaku Waku. Later Defao was with the Kinshasa-based star-studded Choc Stars band.,

As for Shora his breakthrough was when he formed his own band Super Choc de Shora Mbemba in 1988. This is the group through which have inspired others like guitarist Kadogo.

As for Lofombo he was a bass guitarist with the legendary Pepe Kalle’s Grand Empire Band from the early 1990s until his death in 1998.

Lofombo recalls the inspiration he got from his brother Shora during his early days in music.

