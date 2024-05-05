Remembering ‘Papa Lolo' hit composer-Mose Fan Fan- five years on

For many fans, relatives and former colleagues of legendary Congolese guitarist Mose Fan Fan (Se Sengo), Friday was an important day as they marked the fifth anniversary of his death.

In Kenya where Mose collapsed and died in Nairobi on May 3, 2019, most of his fans will particularly remember him for his composition of the ever-popular Papa Lolo hit song. With no major live shows organised in his honour, most fans are expected to celebrate his music online.

Speaking to Saturday Nation earlier this week from London Ms Angelique Bliungwa Nsanga, Mose's widow said she still cherished his musical prowess and particularly applauded his Kenyan fans for the love of his music.

“Kenya remains an important part in his musical journey as it was not only where he passed on but one of his greatest songs Papa Lolo was liked most, " she said.

Similarly, she said she would join his fans online to celebrate his music.

At the time of his death, he was on a production tour of Kenya, to produce some of his new and old songs. Notably, a remix of Dje melasi, which he composed while with the legendary TPOK Jazz band led by Franco Luambo Makiadi in 1973.

The song was a dedication to his Kinshasa-based partner -Sidonie Djemalas, with whom Mose also had a daughter.

Nairobi-based producer Tabu Osusa of Ketebel Music was in charge of Mose's last production which was to culminate with a visit to Arusha, Tanzania. This is where he had been scheduled to team up with veteran Dar-based Congolese singer Tshimanga Assosa for recordings of new songs.

To most of Mose’s East African fans, Tanzania is important as it was his first stopover from Zambia after relocating from DR Congo in the late 1970s.

It was from Tanzania that he relocated to the UK through Kenyan in the early 1980s after having performed with Dar groups like Orch Makassy.

Notably, he was able to play the solo guitar style similar to that of his former band leader Franco Luambo Makiadi.

After Mose’s departure from TP OK Jazz, it was Thierry Mantuika Kobi who replaced him as a stand-in guitarist for Franco during live shows. Mose’s death was a double blow to Rhumba fans as it came just two days before his former counterpart in TP OK Jazz Lutumba Simaro was due to be laid to rest in Kinshasa..

In Kenya, Mose’s fans will recall the Papa Lolo tour of 2016, when he toured Kenya alongside UK-based Tanzanian musician Saidi Kanda, singer Nzaya Nzayadio, Congolese guitarist and producer Fiston Lusambo and fellow guitarist Douglas Kibs. Kenyan saxophone player Ken Makokha of the Ulinzi Orchestra band fame was among those who accompanied them during this tour.