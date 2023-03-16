Real Housewives of Nairobi is ‘too toxic’: Betty Kyalo

Media personality and businesswoman Betty Kyallo has said that she would not want to be featured in the ongoing reality show Real Housewives of Nairobi (RHON), which premiered on February 23.

“Yes, I watched episode two—that was way before it aired—because Eugene Mbugua (producer) is my friend and we were just having a chitchat. I appreciate the work that he is doing.

“[But] I would not want to be on the show. It is too toxic. I love my life; happy and mellow,” Betty said on the sidelines of the launch of the new location for her luxurious beauty salon, Flair By Betty, in Kilimani.

The show, being aired on Showmax, follows the lives of five influential women as they navigate their relationships, careers, and lavish lifestyles in Nairobi.

The show features Susan Kaittany, Vera Sidika, Sonal Maherali, Minne Kariuki and Lisa Christoffersen.

Susan, Betty’s former bestie, had previously said that the women had to prove they do not lead fake lives before being confirmed for the show.

Susan explained that the show is not about how much money the women have but how they bring out their bold and savage personalities.

Other cast members said they joined the show to showcase the country’s beauty and to let people know that their lives are not open books.