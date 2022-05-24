Mirema murder: Police seek court order to detain Dennis Gachoki

Police now wants a man accused of killing suspected fraudster Samuel Mugoh Mugota detained for two weeks to allow completion of investigations into the murder incident that occurred last week in Mirema Kasarani Nairobi.

Mugoh was shot six times in broad daylight by an unknown gunman on Monday last week.

In an application filed at a Milimani court, the police have asked the court to allow detention of the suspect, Mr Dennis Karani Gachoki, for a period of 14 days at Kasarani police station.

They say that the matter is complex and the investigations are still ongoing and there is likehood of more suspects being apprehended.

Corporal Kapario Lekakeny, the investigating officer, says the State is not ready to charge the suspect with murder since he surrendered to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters on Monday.

"We urge court to issue a custodial order that Mr Karani be detained for 14 days from May 24 to June 6, 2022 at Kasarani police station in Nairobi to allow investigating officer complete investigations on the case of murder contrary to section 203 as read with section 204 of the penal code," says Mr Lekakeny in an affidavit.

He states that the suspect, together with others not before court, are believed to have premeditated the execution of Mugoh. Police allege that he was their accomplice in the stupefying and fraudulent scheme.

"The suspect together with the deceased and others not before court allegedly operated an elaborate stupefying syndicate within the republic of Kenya. The murder of Mugo is attributed to a deal gone sour."

The officer says that the investigators are still analysing the numerous phone numbers used by Mr Karani to ascertain whether he is linked with the murder and also arrest his accomplices.

He argues that the interrogation of the suspect is likely to lead to arrest of others involved in the murder including the gunman, who is still at large.

According to the police, Karani is also alleged to have stolen a police firearm in Kasarani by stupefying the officer and the said gun is yet to be recovered.

The officer further states that the suspect has no fixed place of abode and is believed to reside in different places including Kiambu, Nakuru and Mombasa.

Mr Lekakeny says investigators require time to identify his residence to recover the stolen firearm and other dangerous weapons suspected to be in one of the houses.

"Although the suspect surrendered to the police, he failed to produce his mobile phone which is believed to possess vital information that would assist the investigators. Therefore, investigations require the time to travel to Nakuru and Mombasa to collect more evidence," says Mr Lekakeny.