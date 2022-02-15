Ministry on the spot over ‘grabbed’ Sh10 billion land

Environment and Forestry Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo

Environment and Forestry Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo. MPs on February 15, 2022 questioned the manner in which his ministry had handled the dealings before the land was recovered by EACC in 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

Suspected land grabbers had claimed prime parcels allocated to the meteorological department worth Sh10 billion before the anti-corruption agency flagged the deals, the Nation has learnt.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.