Mike Sonko acquitted in Sh357 million graft case

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has walked free in the Sh357 million graft cases filed against him.

While acquitting Mr Sonko and the chairman of Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Anthony Mwaura, Chief Magistrate Eunice Nyuttu cites inadequate evidence against the former city governor.

Ms Nyuttu, who disclosed she has been transferred to Keroka Law Courts, said prosecutors abandoned the case after she declined to withdraw charges against the KRA chair.

"The prosecution which called six witnesses did not tender evidence to warrant the court to put the accused on their defence," Ms Nyuttu ruled.

She acquitted Mr Sonko, Mr Mwaura, and 14 others in all the 19 graft charges against them.

Mr Sonko, Mr Mwaura together with his wife Ms Rose Njeri together with others and their companies, had been charged for allegedly embezzling Sh357 million from Nairobi County government through dubious contracts when he (Mr Sonko) was still the county boss.

Former Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko at the Milimani Law Court in Nairobi on February 7, 2024. Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

Mr Mwaura, who at the time was tasked with making policy decisions at the KRA, faced charges of conspiracy to corruptly embezzle Sh357 million from the city county government, an offence he allegedly committed between May 2018 and March 2019.

He was appointed the chairperson of the KRA in November 2022. Soon after taking over the job, Mr Mwaura played both the role of the CEO and chairman - akin to an executive chairman in private companies - as there was no substantive Commissioner-General at the KRA.

Mr Mwaura and his companies, Hardi Enterprises Limited and Toddy Civil Engineering Company, faced charges of money laundering by allegedly concealing an amount of Sh55.8 million received from the Nairobi City County government between October 2018 and March 2019.

Others who were facing charges were Nairobi City government officials who were accused of facilitating or benefited from the irregular procurement and payments.