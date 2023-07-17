Methodist church goes to polls amid fears of strangers at delegates' conference

The Methodist Church in Kenya will elect a new presiding bishop on Wednesday amid calls for a free, fair and credible election.

The election comes three months after Reverend Joseph Ntombura was bundled out of office on allegations of violating the church constitution, leading to the installation of Bishop Isaiah Deye in an acting capacity.

The election for the church's top leadership has attracted five candidates, including the acting president, the Rev Justus Bundi, the Rev Catherine Mutua, the Rev Harisson Mwiti and the Rev Samuel Kathia.

Other positions up for grabs are synod bishop, conference secretary and honorary conference treasurer.

However, some church leaders have expressed concern that due process is not being followed in the impending elections and demanded transparency.

Members of the Nkubu and Miathene synod standing committees have protested against what they say is a plot to introduce foreigners into the annual delegates' conference.

The two synods have made a number of demands of the acting presiding bishop which, they say, if addressed, will avert court battles and further divisions in the church.

They have argued that the presiding bishop cannot be both referee and player. However, church tradition has seen previous presiding bishops re-elected while still in office.

"We wonder who will be the referee of the forthcoming elections. It is common practice that the acting presiding bishop cannot be a referee and a player at the same time. The right process will enable the election of the right people to lead the church," said the Rev Mwiti.

Church leaders also expressed concern that the official number of delegates to the conference had been increased to 150.

"In the past it was alleged that invited guests, visitors and conference staff were allowed to vote. This is an irregularity that must be avoided at all costs," they said.

At Miathene Synod, the Standing Committee demanded that the names of the 100 delegates who will take part in the election be made public to prevent voting by strangers.

Synod treasurer Jeremy Muriuki said candidates vying for various positions must be given the names of delegates before the election day.

"This will make the election credible and transparent. We have noticed that delegates who are not members of our synod have received letters of invitation to the annual conference.

"This can lead to a bloated conference full of strangers. The acting presiding bishop should stand firm and take the lead in the critical election," said Mr Muriuki.

The two synod committee members also accused the current conference leadership of changing statutory committee secretaries without following due process.

"We also want the list of delegates from each synod beforehand. There are concerns that some visitors may be part of the annual conference. Unless the issues raised are addressed, our church will be in a state of contention. Proper procedures and regulations must be followed to avoid legal disputes," said Bishop Mwiti.