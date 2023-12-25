Messages of hope, selflessness as Kenyans celebrate Christmas

Before an almost-full church at the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi, Reverend James Kimari implored the congregants to reflect upon the values of love, sincerity and obedience in the festive season.

He preached about the vision of the coming of Jesus Christ as was revealed to Daniel in Daniel 7:13 and how it came to pass. And, most importantly, he said, “may the love of Christ be with you and amongst you.”

The service was characterised with the message of hope and preparation of the birth of Christ.

The Cathedral, like the liturgy globally, focused on the incidents around and preceding the birth of Jesus as a way of prepping the congregants of the Christmas church service.

On his part, the All Saints Cathedral Provost Evans Omollo urged Kenyans to prioritise “why” we celebrate Christmas.

“Prioritise Christ,” Rev Omolo said. “Be responsible as you merry.”

He noted the church was nearly full, which he attributed to most people resolving not to travel upcountry. This is in comparison to last year’s church service when the church only had a handful congregants.

He also asked Kenyans to be observant of traffic rules and regulations during the festivities, urging them to “merry in moderation.”

To the salaried, whom he said, most have been paid, he reminded them that the pay is meant to “last you till January 31” next year.

In Nakuru Rev Cleophas Oseso Tuka, the Nakuru Catholic Diocese Bishop, urged Kenyans to be accommodative and mindful of others during Christmas and New Year festivities.

In his sermon at Nakuru's Christ the King Catholic Church, Rev Oseso asked the faithfuls to allow the true spirit of Christmas to be re-born not only in their hearts but in their deeds as well.

"Christmas is a season of rejoicing in which Christians commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. I urge Kenyans to be accommodative and mindful of others during Christmas and New Year festivities," stated Rev Oseso.

He told the faithful to spread love to the less fortunate in society as a way of reciprocating God’s goodness to mankind.

“Christmas is an important season in the Christian faith. It is also a time to celebrate the most profound messages of Jesus: Love your neighbour as you love yourself. Do unto others as you’d have them do to you,” added Oseso.

Rev Oseso told Kenyans to uphold the true spirit of Christmas of peace, love and goodwill to all, even as they celebrate during the festivities.

He called on Kenyans traveling from cities and towns to rural areas for Christmas celebrations, to exercise caution on the roads .

“As we travel, to join our families upcountry during Christmas and New Year, my call to all of us is to exercise caution especially on our roads. Let us also not indulge in alcohol consumption and drive. We all know that drunkenness as well as fatigue are the leading causes of accidents on our roads in Kenya,” he stated.

He urged Kenyans to be responsible and desist from activities like excessive alcohol consumption, careless driving and other socially unacceptable behaviours, that may endanger their lives during the festive season.

In Nyeri, the outgoing PCEA Karatina Parish minister David Chege urged Christians to embrace the spirit of generosity and selfnessness, noting the harsh economic times during the festive season.

He said the holiday served as a reminder for the faithful to share love, compassion and resources with others, echoing the biblical teaching exhibited by the three wise men who presented their valuable gifts during the birth of Jesus Christ.

"The true spirit of Christmas lies in selfless giving and sharing blessings with those in need, " he said.

The Christmas celebrations in Nyeri County also saw thousands of residents throng into Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's home and receive food items.

Christians attending a Sunday Church service on the Eve of Christmas Day at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi on December 24,2023 Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

At the Coast, sermons sought to emphasise on the spirit of brotherhood and hope for the future during this season.

At the Jesus Celebration Centre in Bamburi, a sermon about ‘a heart of thanksgiving’ was led by Pastor Catherine Obwogo.

“You may be weak now but you’re going to be stronger… The fact that you are alive today is proof that God is still working for you,” she said.

Through a televised message, the church’s lead Pastor Wilfred Lai said Christians must not forget about the true meaning of Christmas.

According to Pastor Lai, even though it is a special time for many to be together with family and friends, the faithful should remember it is a time to also commemorate the love of God.

“This season is not about eating and drinking. This is the time that God sent his son. We should never lose focus of what the celebration is all about, it is about the price God paid for all of us to have eternal life. Christmas is a time of great joy, a time of good tidings so I want to wish every one of you God’s blessings and a great tidings,” he said.

At the Newlife Prayer Centre and Church in Mavueni, Kilifi county, the faithful were also reminded to do the right thing during this season.

Leading the service, Pastor Ezekiel Odero said Christians should spend the day doing good as it is a day to commemorate the love of God to mankind.

“When we refer to John 3:16 it is about the birth of Jesus Christ and many of us are preparing for Christmas but you are going to do the wrong thing. You will spend a lot of money doing the wrong thing. Come January, we have no money, no spirit of God,” he said.

The preacher added: “Tomorrow, find something to take to the less fortunate and you’ll have had the best Christmas. God did not have any other son, that means giving is not having much, giving is loving much. Giving does not mean having in excess but loving in excess. That means loving others more than you love yourself.”

In Kisumu, the Christian faithfuls were urged to prepare for a new beginning ahead of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Father Emmanuel Okech, while delivering the sermon at St Joseph Milimani Catholic Church, called on the believers to reflect on the year’s activities.

He told the congregants that it was high time for Christians to soul-search to know where they went wrong and settle on a new beginning.

The gospel from the book of Luke 1: 26-28 he said stressed on the need to be ready just like Mary and Joseph who were ready to fulfil God’s will.

Fr Okech told the believers to carry home the key message that asked them to be ready to accept, trust and stand by the will of God.

“You may have failed to achieve your goals this year, but that is not the end, make new plans and work on achieving them in 2024” said Fr Okech.

He added: “Let us emulate the character of Mary and Joseph who never said no to God, they knew the challenges ahead but still agreed to God’s call.”

And Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Diocese of Maseno South Bishop Charles Ong’injo who delivered a sermon at the Shauri Moyo, Kisumu asked Christians to accept God’s call willingly.

He said all things are made possible once the believers accept God’s will.

“There are divine possibilities in our lives when we open ourselves to God’s call just like Mary who was humble,” said Bishop Ong’injo.

Fr Moses Odeny of St Peters Catholic Oyugis also urged the members to exercise the spirit of sharing and remember their less fortunate neighbours during the festivity.



