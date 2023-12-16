Blame Ruto for rising cost of living, not Azimio, Raila says

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has asked Kenyans to place the blame on rising cost of living on President William Ruto’s government, saying the opposition had no powers to act on it.

Mr Odinga recounted how the opposition delegation, through the National Dialogue Committee, unsuccessfully persuaded government to consider lifting the economic burden off the shoulders of Kenyans.

Mr Odinga said that lowering the cost of living is the responsibility of the ruling Kenya Kwanza coalition and that his team should not be blamed for the high cost of living that has been on a steady rise.

"We need to know that (lowering) the cost of living is not the responsibility of the opposition; it is the responsibility of the government in power. As opposition, we have the responsibility to keep them on check," Mr Odinga said.

Mr Odinga was speaking in Awendo constituency where he was hosted by the area MP Walter Owino.

He noted that the role of the opposition is simply “to keep on reminding them (government) that the cost of living is very high".

He said they had done well during the Bomas talks co-chaired by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah.

"During those talks, our delegation made it very clear that they were not happy with what Kenya Kwanza was doing by refusing to reduce arbitrary taxes on commodities like fuel and Value Added Tax on a number of food items. They (opposition delegation) also suggested that cost of specific items be reduced but the Kenya Kwanza government refused adamantly saying that it is their responsibility," he recounted.

The government side, Mr Odinga said, had insisted that it would lower the cost of living but in their "own fashion and time".

When the Bomas team released its report, Azimio said Raila said it was disappointed that the committee was not able to agree on the one fundamental issue on which Kenyans are united; the high cost of living.

Even so, Mr Odinga stressed that the opposition will not tire to remind government of the plight of suffering Kenyans.

A stronger push by the opposition is to be expected starting January 2024 after the festivities, he noted.

"The (proverbial) donkey is no longer just tired. The donkey has fallen down and we will not tire reminding them that Kenyans are suffering,” said Mr Odinga.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader also reminded young people to continue registering as party members.

The Orange party has a nationwide presence and membership.

He said that the ODM is not scared of reports that a rival political party is gaining ground in ODM's Nyanza traditional bedrock.

"Some are saying that another party is gaining members here at our backyard. I want to see. We want to be on the weighing scale. ODM is a countrywide party and we don't recruit because another party is doing it," said Mr Odinga.

Mr Odinga noted that the Orange party is mostly targeting young Kenyans who were minors and had not attained the voting age during the 2022 election cycle.

The newly recruited members will also be enlightened on the ODM party ideology, he said.

The ODM will be on with membership recruitment in Western counties of Busia, Vihiga and Bungoma in January.

Coast, North Eastern, Central and Nairobi regions will also be targeted by the recruitment exercise during the first quarter of 2024, he said.

ODM will then conduct elections for party grassroots officials in April next year, Mr Odinga said.

He was accompanied by Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko, Awendo MP Walter Owino, Opiyo Wandayi (Ugunja) and other leaders.