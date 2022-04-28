Memorial service in Nyeri honours the transformational life of Kibaki

A memorial service for the late retired President Mwai Kibaki was on Thursday held at the Dedan Kimathi University of Technology in Nyeri town, with leaders hailing him for spending the majority of his life, transforming the lives of Kenyans.

The leaders, who included governors Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri), Ndiritu Muriithi (Laikipia) and MPs Jeremiah Kioni (Ndaragwa) and Ngunjiri Wambugu (Nyeri town), eulogized the former President as a person who improved the country’s education sector and spurred economic growth.

Mr Kahiga said Mr Kibaki was pivotal in enhancing political democracy and freedom unlike during the era of his predecessor the late Daniel arap Moi.

“Even while in the company of your wife in the bedroom, you would still ask her whether she was supporting President Moi’s government. When one criticised the government, some individuals would come after you,” Mr Kahiga said.

“But Kibaki changed that and gave us the freedom to politic democratically. He taught us that we can work diligently for our people without stealing public resources. Nyeri will forever be proud that we produced a son who impacted the world,” he added.

Mr Kioni and Mr Ndiritu recalled how the former President used to summon them in his office and ask them tough questions on matters pertaining to development.

“My experience working with him as my relative and President was both exciting but also intimidating. While working with the third President, one could answer deep intellectual penetrating questions. One needed to be well prepared and knowledgeable with the idea you were presenting to him. He was an amazing person to work with and we thank him for transforming this country,” governor Muriithi said.

Mr Kioni said: “Any time he opened his mouth to speak, it was only useful to keep yours shut and listen. From him, I learned to listen more and speak less. Kibaki is a role model to all Kenyans and he encouraged me to venture into politics”.

The memorial service was also attended by students and members of staff from the university.

Mr Wambugu lauded Mr Kibaki for practicing mature and principled politics.

“President Kibaki taught us that it was possible to do politics as a gentleman and full of principles. It took him longer to become President because he stood to his principles. The journey was worth it,” he said.

Mr Muriithi recalled how his uncle Kibaki disliked being accompanied in public events by many officials from his government.

“If we showed up so many times at his office, he would ask loudly: ‘I have been seeing these young men for a long time. When do they do their work?’ President Kibaki didn't like to be accompanied by a long motorcade in his functions. He preferred senior officials in his government to attend to issues at the grassroots instead of accompanying him,” he said.