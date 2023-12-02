Medionics Healthcare launches safe HIV testing awareness campaign

As the world marked the World Aids Day on Friday, Medionics Healthcare Limited, the exclusive distributor of OraQuick HIV self-testing kits, in partnership with Orasure, the manufacturers of Oraquick HIV Self-Test kits, has embarked on a campaign to increase awareness and accessibility to HIV testing.

The campaign will pay emphasis on the advantages and convenience of oral testing methods.

This year’s World Aids Day focused on the critical role that testing plays in controlling the spread of HIV/Aids, which continues to be a major global public health issue, having claimed millions of lives so far.

While significant progress has been made in HIV/Aids treatment and prevention, a crucial step in managing this challenge is early detection, which makes the ease and accessibility of oral HIV testing vital.

New infections

“We encourage everyone to take the step of getting tested, not just for their health but for the health of their communities. Knowing your HIV status is a critical component of living a healthy, fulfilling life, and oral HIV tests provide an easy, comfortable way to achieve this,” said Dr S.K. Arimi, CEO of Medionics Healthcare Ltd.

According to the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council (NSDCC), an estimated 1.4 million people are living with HIV in Kenya, with approximately 50,000 new infections each year.

This calls for an urgent need for increased HIV testing and awareness, particularly among high-risk populations.

OraQuick’s Oral HIV self-testing kit, involves the use of oral fluid which contains antibodies to test for a variety of infections, can be a more convenient and less intimidating option for some people than traditional blood-based testing.

This is especially true in Kenya, where cultural stigma surrounding HIV testing can be a barrier to accessing care.

HIV status

Knowing your HIV status is essential for both prevention and treatment. Early detection of HIV not only helps in starting treatment sooner but also reduces the risk of transmission to others.

It also empowers individuals to make informed decisions about their health and lifestyle. The stigmatisation of the fear of needles and pricking has made solutions like OraQuick much simpler for customers.

“Oral testing is a game-changer for HIV self-testing in Kenya, it is a painless and non-invasive way to test for HIV, and it can be done in the privacy of your own home. This makes it easier for people to get tested and learn their HIV status, especially those who may be hesitant to visit a healthcare facility,” said Dr Arimi.

The OraQuick oral HIV test kit is approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), affirming its reliability as a testing method for HIV. The WHO's endorsement underscores the kit's accuracy and effectiveness in detecting HIV, providing users with a trustworthy tool for testing.