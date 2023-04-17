Medics to boycott work over salary delay

Healthcare services in 12 county public hospitals are set to be paralysed from Wednesday after medical workers announced a boycott demanding their March salaries.

Medical workers in Kisumu, Mombasa, Taita-Taveta, Vihiga, Embu, Nyandarua, Bomet, Laikipia, Nyeri, Murang’a, Kisii and Nyamira also cited failure to remit statutory deductions, which has put them in a difficult financial situation.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union, Kenya National Union of Nurses, Kenya Union of Clinical Officers, Kenya National Union of Pharmaceutical Technologists, Kenya Health Professional Society and Kenya Union of Nutritionists and Dieticians said their members would boycott work from Wednesday due to the non-payment of their salaries.

“As a result, they are unable to meet their daily needs, including transportation, food, and accommodation expenses. We wish to emphasise that this is not a strike notice, but rather a demonstration of the inability of our members to attend work due to lack of resources,” read a statement signed by the six unions.

However, Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumincha said the ministry would mediate the dispute between the counties, which are the employers, and the health workers.

Ms Nakhumincha assured Kenyans that the government would resolve the matter.

The CS said the national government would operationalise the Kenya Health Human Resource Advisory Council to take up the role of mediation.

“The doctors’ strike circumstances are different. You know the doctors’ issues have been going on for a long time but we have said this is the administration that will resolve that issue.

“Health is devolved, at the ministry level our responsibilities include policy and guidelines while counties are mandated to ensure service delivery,” said the CS

The health workers urged the 12 counties to urgently ensure they are paid their salaries to avoid disruption of services.

“We recognise that the provision of quality healthcare is critical to our nation, and we remain committed to fulfilling our obligations to patients and the community at large. However, we cannot continue to work under such conditions, as it has become increasingly difficult for our members to meet their basic needs,” the unions said.

In Mombasa, Senator Mohammed Faki and Jomvu MP Badi Twalib urged the more than 2,500 county workers who are planning to down tools over salary delays to be patient with the county government.

The two leaders blamed the national government for delaying the disbursement of funds to counties.

They said the central government had not disbursed funds to the counties for the past three months.

“We all know the national government has delayed disbursing funds to counties but you hear some people planning a strike. Do not arm-twist the governor, stop the planned strike, it is not in good faith,” said Mr Twalib.

Senator Faki also urged the medical workers to be patient.

“The county struck a deal with a bank to pay the workers, a decision we supported but due to the delays in disbursement of funds, the financial institution is also wary. All the senators know counties are yet to receive their disbursements for months,” said the senator.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir said the county government had paid all salaries except for March. He, however, said he had not received the strike notice.