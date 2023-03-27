Senate begins probe into ‘unfair pay’ for 9,000 health workers

MPs have begun investigations into discrimination and unfair remuneration of 9,000 health workers employed by the national government under the universal health coverage (UHC) programme.

Wading into the matter, senators have criticised the Ministry of Health for mistreating the workers by employing them under skewed labour terms. The medics were employed by the Health ministry in June 2020 at the height of Covid-19 pandemic on a three-year contract end in May this year.

The development comes after more than 10 health workers’ unions and associations petitioned the Senate to intervene in the ongoing controversy.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei said the staff have suffered unfair remuneration, going against equal work, equal pay doctrine. The medics have been earning half of what their peers are earning. Further, the health workers have not been considered for permanent employment despite having served the country for three years.

Worse, Mr Cherargei said, an intergovernmental summit meeting in Naivasha last month resolved to extend the contracts of the health workers for three more years under the same unfair terms and conditions. “They are disturbed and demotivated as they had expectations they will be absorbed under permanent and pensionable terms or their remuneration improved,” said Mr Cherargei.

The petition also includes grievances by 4,000 interns recruited by the government in 2020 to help in the rollout of the pilot UHC as well as aid in the fight against Covid-19. The senator said the interns had since been released by the Health ministry leaving a gap in their previous work stations. Further, they are unable to get employment since they have personal numbers under the ministry.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi committed the matter to the Health committee to investigate issues raised and make recommendations.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, the national government made lofty promises to the medics but unfortunately none of the promises has come to fruition. The senator said the problem has been exacerbated by a push and pull between the counties and the national government.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna said there is no justification for the discriminatory terms where people performing the same task are paid differently.

“We cannot look anywhere else for the solution. It is here in the Senate. Sort out the question of full financing of functions in counties,” said the Senate Deputy Minority Whip.